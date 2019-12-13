State park shows off magnificent light display

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–A well known state park lights up with holiday spirit.

Colorful displays covered much of Chickasaw State Park for their annual park lighting.

“It’s really fun to do. Each year, you’ll talk to someone who has seen it for the first time, and some who make it a tradition to come,” Chickasaw State Park manager Ron Elder said.

Elder manages Chickasaw State Park in Chester County, which is home to a magnificent holiday tradition.

Volunteers with Friends of Chickasaw State Park decorate the area with many lighted displays for one weekend in December every year.

Although the display is free, the volunteers accept donations that go back to keep the park beautiful.

“The friends group is able to support us with volunteer effort, as well as raising money through events like this that are able to help fund the park in areas where our normal state funding may fall short,” Elder said.

It draws quite a crowd, Elder says the park expects around fourteen thousand or more visitors to view the lights.

He says that park visitors enjoy different parts of the displays, but many love this one detail.

“Having a candle lit path that you drive down is what most people enjoy about this event,” Elder said, “it’s a really neat activity for Henderson and Chester County to have.”

The light display runs through Sunday, and the hours are 6 to 9 pm.