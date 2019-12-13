Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jada Seaton

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Jada Seaton. Seaton teaches social studies at Madison Academic Magnet High School and brings with her 20 years of experience teaching right here in West Tennessee.

“I started out in Haywood County, and then I went to South Side for 12 years, and this is my first year here at Madison,” Seaton said.

Seaton plans to continue working in education for a long time and says her love for her students is what really makes her appreciate her field.

“They make my day,” Seaton said. “It takes dedication, and you have to love people and love students in order to do it.”

Seaton will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award starting in December.

To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

