WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News staff ring bells for Salvation Army

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may have seen a few familiar faces at big retail stores today.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchors Moe Shamell, Brittany Kyles, Josh Robinson, Julia Ewoldt, Brad Douglass, Tom Meiners, Alex Northcutt and Ariana Alexa were ringing bells for the Red Kettle campaign at the north and south Walmart locations in Jackson.

Many generous viewers donated their change and cash.

It all goes towards a good cause, the Salvation Army.

They are $10,000 behind their goal, so if you see anyone ringing bells make sure to donate during this season of giving.