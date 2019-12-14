Roads, highways close due to construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — Drivers need to be aware of major road closures of busy roads and highways that may impact your holiday shopping this weekend.

Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Highland Avenue will have intermittent left and right closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House and Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction.

Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m., there will be right lane closures from I-40 at exit 80, westbound ramp to exit 79 and intermittent closures on exit 80 on ramp to I-40 westbound for construction.