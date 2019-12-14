Tree of warmth helps the cold

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local theater leaders are helping those out in the cold through a tree of warmth.

This Christmas tree in front of the Ned has hats, gloves and scarves hanging as ornaments.

These decorations are for people to take.

Homeless people or anyone in need can grab one if they feel cold.

People working at the Ned will keep this going for the colder months.

“I think it’s just important to do something to kinda help people out. There are people who don’t have it as good and have to be out in the cold weather. And so anything you can do to help them be more comfortable and warmer is good,” said Jordan Alexander, the ticket operations at the Ned.

If you would like to make a donation, bring your hats, gloves or scarves to the Ned.