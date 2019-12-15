Local church celebrates St. Nicholas

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church held their annual St. Nicholas festival Saturday.

Father Matthew Snowden with St. Nicholas Orthodox Church says it’s a way of celebrating the patron of their parish, a saint that has been known throughout the history of Christianity by people all over the world.

They celebrated with a bounce house for the kids, crafts and some delicious international food.

“We celebrate him because he is our patron, and we feel very strongly the love that he has offered to us. So we desire to show him our love as well and to celebrate him and give thanks to God for his patronage,” Snowden said.

This is the fourth annual fest.