Local high school raises funds for band, color guard

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school raised funds during a fun event Saturday.

A breakfast with Santa was hosted by the South Side High School band and color guard to raise funds so they can go to competitions and performances.

Delicious food, like pancakes and sausage, was served to those attending.

The breakfast was held at the Bemis United Methodist Church.

“Just a lot of good food and good fun and a lot of laughter and hanging out with the band,” said band booster, Anna Azbill.

Kids also had their picture taken with Santa.