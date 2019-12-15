Local town celebrates picturesque Christmas

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local town celebrated Christmas in a picturesque way.

Community members gathered at the court square in Huntingdon Saturday evening for their Main Street Christmas.

They enjoyed a live nativity scene and several choral groups on the steps of the Carroll County Court House.

Kids had their own Christmas activities, even meeting Mrs. Clause.

One Huntingdon resident says she loves going every year.

“I guess it’s just seeing everyone and how families have grown. We see everyone other times of the year, but there’s just something special about Christmas. It brings everyone together in a unique way,” said resident Natalie Jordan.

Community members also enjoyed a tree lighting and Christmas parade later in the evening.