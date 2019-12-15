Over 200 students graduate from local university

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a big day for students graduating from a local university.

Union University students put on their caps and gowns Saturday for the 2019 fall commencement ceremony.

About 287 students received their degrees during the two ceremonies, one for graduate and bachelor of science in organizational leadership, and the second for all other undergraduates.

Hundreds of proud family members and friends filled the seats of West Jackson Baptist Church, cheering for their loved ones as they walked across the stage.

“This is a great reminder because there are people literally from all over the world who are here in Jackson,” said the president of Union University Dub Oliver.

Gary Carter, who retired earlier this year as the university’s chief financial officer after 28 years of service, delivered the commencement address as part of the University’s graduation ceremonies.

“He’s going to be sharing; he served at Union for 28 years,” said Oliver. “A very faithful, faithful man, and it’s going to be an encouragement to all the students. I know it.”

Oliver says it’s a wonderful time for all the students, their families and friends as they celebrate this big day.

“A great day,” said Oliver. “It’s what we hope for; it’s sort of the first step like moving, but the last step is graduation, so it’s going to be a wonderful celebration for our students and their families.”

The ceremony for undergraduates was held at 10 a.m. along with the graduate, associate and BSOL students graduation at 1:30 p.m.