Pastor leaves local church after 26 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of one local church said goodbye to their longtime pastor Sunday morning.

Randy Carter delivered his final sermon as the lead pastor of Northside Assembly of God.

Carter is moving to Knoxville and leaves Northside Assembly after 26 years of preaching.

The church held a reception for him afterwards as he said his final goodbyes to the congregation.

Carter spoke about how much the Jackson community means to him and his family.

“We had no idea when we moved here in the summer of 1993 that we would love this place as deeply as we do. We’ll forever have a part of Jackson in us,” Carter said.

Carter’s final lesson to his church involved everything that he’s learned in his years as a pastor.