Arguments continue over sheriff’s office budget amendments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Only six months into the fiscal year, tensions about the budget are already rising for the Madison County Commission.

“We’re at their mercy,” Sheriff John Mehr said.

The county commission held two votes Monday regarding line items in the sheriff’s budget.

The first is adding about $300,000 to the jail’s medical expenses for a new contract with their medical provider.

“We’re going to a cost-plus, so it’s the exact cost, and then he adds his percent for his services,” Mehr said.

The contract was not bid out to multiple agencies, and the company wrote the contract.

But when asked if the county commissioners actually read it, there was silence.

The new contract passed 13 to 9, with two abstaining. Chairman Gary Deaton said for him, there was no other way to vote.

“If I’m going to vote ‘yes’ in the committee, I’m going to vote ‘yes’ in the floor,” Deaton said.

Then, the commission overwhelmingly voted to take $475,000 out of the sheriff’s budget to pay a settlement between jail employees and the county.

“I assume it can come out of the jail some way,” Mehr said.

But since the sheriff’s office is funded directly by the county commission, commissioners say the move might be futile in the long run.

“It makes a statement,” Deaton said. “Who is responsible for the lawsuit? Is the county commission responsible for that lawsuit? No. The things that happened there had been going on, and the sheriff’s department was very aware of the situation.”

Once the sheriff makes this first payment, the county will still owe $875,000.