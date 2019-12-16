Gospel singer visits the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – A famous gospel singer stopped in the Hub City to support a local non-profit organization.

Bridging the Gap Tennessee, a leadership non-profit organization for middle school and high school students hosted a classy Christmas event.

“We are doing this because we want to nurture leaders,” said Delita Johnson, executive director for the organization. “We start with middle school students from 7th and 8th grade, and we’ll follow them when they’re seniors in high school and they’ll also qualify for scholarships.”

Funds raised at the event will go towards scholarships for the students.

“We are raising money for scholarships, and we are also raising money for educational supplies for the students,” Johnson said.

Plus everyone who was attending the event got to meet a special guest.

Singer and actress Opal Staples visited the Star Center Sunday evening to meet and greet everyone from the community.

Staples was a contestant on BET’s Sunday Best show. Staples says she enjoys motivating young people.

“Always anxious to work with children,” Staples said. “I love anything that is supporting children and that is working with young people, that is building their morale and helping their self-esteem.”

She also performed on stage singing some holiday songs from her Christmas album.

“I think it will cheer everybody up and give them a sense of nostalgia because Christmas is coming,” Staples said. “I would love the community to know that music breaks barriers. Music is therapeutic in its best form and just be compassionate.”

Staples says she’s working on putting a new album out next year.