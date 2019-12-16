Holiday tradition kicks off in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – An annual holiday tradition kicked off in the Hub City.

The fifth annual “Our Jackson Home Holiday Show” took place at the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus Sunday.

The event benefits the Regional Inter-Faith Association, known as RIFA, and hosted by singer Lolo. Several local bands including the Skeleton Krew performed at the show.

“We are doing a big old blow out Christmas show,” said Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard, event coordinator. “It’s our Christmas bonanza, we just sing along and a lot of Christmas carols. We are just thankful to the community for supporting this for the last five years. We’ve raised about 10,000 dollars so far to help give RIFA and the snack backpack program.”