Investigators solve door knocking incidents in Alamo
ALAMO, Tenn.–A special called meeting is requested in Alamo, Monday for recent door knocking incidents.
Alamo Police Chief Brad York said the incidents have been resolved.
Chief York said it turns out a few juveniles were going around knocking on doors as a game.
He also said the juveniles have been talked to with their parents present.
“A lot of mischief has been going on in the City of Alamo, it has a lot of citizens concerned, because their used to the city being a quiet city,” said Chief York.
York said officers will be patrolling the areas the juveniles were knocking on doors.