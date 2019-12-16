Isaac Lane students get free haircuts

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s nothing like that fresh feeling after a haircut.

Today, students at Isaac Lane Elementary got to experience that fresh feeling thanks to the generosity of the community.

Barbers from across Jackson were invited to Isaac Lane Elementary to give free haircuts to underprivileged students.

This is the third year for the school to hold the event.

School leaders say the haircuts help build confidence in their students.

“We’re trying to instill leadership in our students, so in order to do that we’re trying to establish confidence as well, so if you look good you feel good,” assistant principal Beverly Cannon said.

Ten barbers came to the school, and about 60 students received haircuts.