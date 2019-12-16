Jackson mayor judges elementary spelling bee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some bright students came together to compete.

The 17th annual Spelling Bee was held Monday at Arlington Elementary School.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students came together to test just how well they know their words.

Mayor Scott Conger was in attendance at the spelling bee.

He says he hopes putting together events like this lets the students know that they care.

“Just giving back to the community and our school system and making sure that they know we invest in them and we care about their future and what’s going on in the school system now,” Conger said. “I hope it can pay off in the future.”

Conger was one of the judges for the spelling bee.