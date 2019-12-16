Jackson police seek assistance in morning burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary early Monday morning.

Police say the man in this surveillance image was seen at a home on Oakmont Place.

Police say the man entered the garage of the home around 3 a.m. December 16.

Anyone with information on the burglary or on the identity of the individual is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.