Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/19 – 12/16/19

1/38 Katlyn M Graham Theft over $1,000

2/38 Albert Merriweather Fabricate/tamper/destroying evidence, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/38 Anthony Keen Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/38 Billy Earl Lax Failure to appear, violation of probation



5/38 Bradley Profit Vandalism

6/38 Bradley R Shelby Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/38 Bruce Lee Biggs DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/38 Christina-Croney-pryce Violation of probation



9/38 Clifton Barham Failure to appear

10/38 Curtis Alan Reid Failure to appear

11/38 Demetra Claybrook Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/38 Eric Wayne Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/38 Frances Odeneal Simple domestic assault

14/38 Freddrick Faulcon Failure to appear, violation of probation

15/38 James Eddie Wade Schedule III drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/38 James-Jerod-Greer False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



17/38 James Parker Aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

18/38 Jeffrey Jelks Disorderly conduct

19/38 Johnathan Dodson Violation of community corrections

20/38 Kenny Haynes Failure to appear



21/38 Landon Simmons Aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary

22/38 Latonya Rice Aggravated domestic assault

23/38 Latrice Martin Vandalism, failure to appear

24/38 Lewis Brawner Theft under $1,000, violation of probation



25/38 Michael Watson Violation of probation

26/38 Mitchell Reed Simple domestic assault

27/38 Monique Lenon Violation of probation

28/38 Paul Ray Jr Nelson Simple domestic assault, retaliation for past action



29/38 Perish Tyus Disorderly conduct, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/38 Recderrius Long Aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

31/38 Richard Reece Schedule II drug violations

32/38 Shamella L Rollins Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/38 Sheila Oropeza Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

34/38 Stephanie Mickens Violation of community corrections

35/38 Travis Robinson Criminal trespass, failure to appear

36/38 Tyler O Long Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, driving while unlicensed



37/38 Tyrone Golden Violation of probation

38/38 William A Luster Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.