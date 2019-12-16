Salvation Army prepares for Angel Tree, Red Kettle deliveries

JACKSON, Tenn. — When you hear that bell, you know it’s time for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

With eight fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they were behind on their $140,000 goal before they started.

“Because of the great volunteer work of the people of Jackson, we’re pulling ahead. We’re still about $9,000 behind, but that’s a pretty incredible accomplishment,” Lt. David Moynihan said.

And the money they raise goes towards several different programs, including their annual Angel Tree program, but time is running out to get those presents in.

“We are just making a plea for anyone, if you have taken an angel you can still bring those to our office at 125 Allen Avenue,” Lt. Cheryl Moynihan said.

Monday morning, Moynihan and volunteers went to several businesses, including Toyota Boshoku, to pickup gifts they’ve collected for Angel Tree. They’ll be giving out the presents on Wednesday.

“We have everything ready for their family. We give them a food bag, that RIFA helps us to provide, and that provides Christmas dinner for them,” Moynihan said.

And the reason for all their hard work?

“Be able to experience the magic and the wonder the Christmas season entails. That’s why we do what we do,” she said.

The Salvation Army can still use your help. They have about 50 angels that still need to be adopted.

You can call the Salvation Army or go to either North or South Walmart locations to get information on what presents they need.