Scattered Thunderstorms With Heavy Rain

Weather Update: Monday, December 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Scattered Showers And Storms will continue this morning and afternoon. At the surface, there is a quasi-stalled stationary boundary draped across the region. The frontal zone is creating quite a split in temperatures. This morning temps have been as warm as 62°F in Hardin county, while the temperatures in Obion county hover in the upper 30s. We are actually in the middle of an evolving mid-latitude cyclone, which will feature a Winter storm to the north, and perhaps some severe weather just to the south. The main threat for the immediate West Tennessee region will be periods of heavy rain and storms, some strong south of I-40. Some areas along I-40 have already picked up around 1-1.5″ of rain so far, with plenty more on the way as we wait for the main cold front to push east through this evening.



