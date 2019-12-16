Search continues for missing Jackson man

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing Jackson-area man continues.

Frances Gaines is the mother of William Brian McKenzie, a Jackson-area man who went missing on September 27, shortly after leaving work around 5:30 p.m.

“I don’t want to give up on finding him because I know he would not give up on me,” Gaines said.

On Sunday morning, a group of nearly 30 people came together at Northeast Middle School to continue the search.

“He was last seen in the area of Bermuda Drive and Greenview, off of Christmasville Road, near the Oakville community in northeast Madison county,” said Jackson Police Department Sgt. Jay Stanfill. “We know from this area, he would have went to the southwest somehow, or at least been travelling west to go back on North Highland south. So that’s what brings us back to this general area.”

Stanfill said they’re still looking for any clues that could help in the investigation.

“We have not received any tips since his disappearance in the initial publication, which is very unusual in a case like this. Any help would be greatly appreciated,” Stanfill said.

They divided into two groups and searched the nearby area. Some on foot, others in cars.

For Frances Gaines, the support means the world.

“I can’t even describe it. There is a God. I miss my son,” Gaines said.

If you believe you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers.