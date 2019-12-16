Slight Risk for Severe Weather in Southwest Tennessee

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Monday, December 16th

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Hardin and McNairy counties until 9:00 p.m. in southwest Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. It’s not likely that additional counties will be included in the watch, and the threat for severe weather will diminish after 7 o’clock.

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Monday, December 16th

A cold front continues to move through the Mid-South bringing heavy showers and strong thunderstorms. Flash flooding remains a concern through the early evening but a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather with a primary risk for damaging winds is forecast at least through early evening.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will continue to fall as the cold front moves through West Tennessee tonight but thunderstorms, some strong, remain possible south of I-40, especially in Hardin and McNairy counties until shortly after sunset. Overnight rain will continue to leave but a few flurries are possible Tuesday morning with temperatures starting in the lower 30s around sunrise.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. After a few flurries in the morning, no significant accumulation is expected in West Tennessee. We’ll get clearer skies on Wednesday with a warming trend ahead of us. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

