BRADFORD, Tenn. — Bradford police have confirmed a man is now in custody after a robbery Sunday night at a convenience store.

Police say the robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bradford Quick Stop.

Police say the suspect, identified as Charle Griffin, of Trezevant, went into the store with a gun before taking money from the cash register and leaving.

Griffin has been charged with theft and two counts of aggravated assault.