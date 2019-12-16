Two mothers continue to search for their missing sons

JACKSON, Tenn.–“It’s horrible thinking everyday, is he alive, is he dead?,” said Frances Gaines, mother of William Brian McKenzie.

“The last 3 months have been awful,” said Patt Young, mother of Aaron Young.

Two mothers, left uncertain if they will ever see their sons again.

21-year-old William Brian McKenzie went missing September 27.

“I seen his supreme bag on the bed and his charger was right there and his bed’s not slept in, so I knew something was wrong,” said Gaines.

27-year-old Aaron Young went missing September 26.

“I said, ‘are you sure you gonna be home because you know I can’t go to bed until your home?’ He said, ‘Mom, I’ll be home by 11. I promise’. I said ‘okay’, and that was it,” said Young.

“That was the last time I saw him,” said Young.

Sgt. Jay Stanfill of the Jackson Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit said they continue to search for McKenzie.

“The last place that Brian was known to be seen, and contacted his mother from was a location, Bermuda Drive, off of Christmasville Road in northeast Madison County,” said Sgt. Stanfill.

“Everyday is a day of my son not being home,” said Gaines.

“On the night that he was last seen was a passenger in his vehicle, the individual’s name, Keenan Murphy,” said Sgt. Stanfill.

In an unrelated case, investigators said Keenan Murphy was charged with 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder back in September.

“So he disappeared with Keenan. He is the last to be seen with him. If you know anything at all, just say something, undercover, give a tip, no one will say anything,” said Gaines.

“There is no evidence to associate Aaron Young’s disappearance with Keenan Murphy at all. It’s just simply the time frame, puts these two cases equally important to solve,” said Sgt. Stanfill.

“He (Aaron) was just taking a walk and he never came home, and we just don’t want the public to forget,” said Young.

“Please, please, say something, I’m begging you, my son (William) needs to be found, we need justice,” said Gaines.

According to Sgt. Stanfill, McKenzie was driving a black 2006 Jeep Liberty 4-door SUV with Tennessee license plate 3L6-6T7.