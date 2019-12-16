USJ introduces Gant as next head baseball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — This afternoon, USJ welcomed in Clayton Gant as the next head baseball coach of the Bruins.

Gant was a graduate of USJ in 2008, furthering his playing career in college at both the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis. As a coach, Gant has spent time at Jackson State and Eastern Oklahoma State, serving as both pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He now leaves his position as associate head coach at Oklahoma Wesleyan for his first head coaching job at USJ.

Gant will be taking over a USJ program that finished the 2019 season with a 24-11 record and an appearance in the Division II-A region tournament.