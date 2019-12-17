Brownsville police identify man killed in morning shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.– Brownsville police responded to this home on Robin Street Tuesday morning, where 33-year-old Xavier Morris was shot and killed.

Brownsville Assistant Police Chief Kelvin Evans says the shooting may have been caused by a fight on Facebook.

“Apparently, it was some ongoing situation between the two, and it ended up with this here,” Evans said. “Xavier Morris received one gunshot wound to the chest area.”

Evans said officers responded to the home around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and found several people inside the home where the shooting happened.

Police say those witnesses who were in the home were able to identify 32-year-old Michael Shutes, Jr. as the alleged shooter, and told investigators he ran from the house after the shooting.

The gun investigators believe was used in the shooting was found underneath a house during a search of the area.

“We don’t know the exact caliber yet, may be a smaller caliber, but we’re not sure until the autopsy is done,” Evans said.

Evans said the shooting has been ruled self-defense, and Shutes is not expected to face charges in connection with Morris’ death.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.