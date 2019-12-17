Brownsville woman charged with TennCare fraud, identity theft

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Brownsville woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and identity theft.

Tamaria Whitley, 21, has been charged with TennCare fraud and identity theft after allegedly allowing another person to use her TennCare card, according to a news release.

The Office of Inspector General, along with the Brownsville Police Department, announced the arrest Tuesday. Investigators say Whitley allowed a person who was not enrolled in TennCare to use the card to receive dental services, according to the release.

The release says Whitney allowed the person to use the card on 12 different occasions, leading to a total of approximately $7,500 being paid in Whitley’s name.

If convicted, Whitley could face up to 24 years in prison, the release says.

If you suspect TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982, or visit the Office of Inspector General website and click “Report TennCare Fraud.”