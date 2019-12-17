Clearing Skies Forecast Overnight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, December 17th

Cloud cover has kept temperatures in the middle 30s so far today, but it was nice to see to the snow flurries this morning! We didn’t have anything stick and our weather will continue to warm up over the next several days, so it would appear that our hopes of a White Christmas will be for naught.

TONIGHT

Skies are slowly clearing out over West Tennessee after overcast skies for most of the morning and much of the afternoon. Clearer skies are expected overnight with calm winds allowing for temperatures to start in the middle 20s by Wednesday morning.

We’ve got plenty of sunshine in the forecast tomorrow with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Winds will be light but turning from the south so we will continue our warming trend tomorrow! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

