College student given surprise by A Soldier’s Child Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Lorimar Cintron. She’s a part of A Soldier’s Child Foundation, a group that serves children who have lost their mom or dad in active duty.

“I thought I was going to receive a check for the foundation,” Cintron said.

But she quickly found out she was there for a much bigger surprise.

The curtains opened to reveal the surprise.

“In shock, and I still am in shock. I’m trying to wrap my head around it; I’m very thankful and very appreciative,” Cintron said.

Cintron just moved to Tennessee six months ago to attend college in Dayton.

Now she says her new car will help her out and give her more freedom.

“I was depending a lot on my friends, which I really appreciate, but it was starting to get hard because I feel like I need to do stuff for myself. So, now I’m excited to go to Walmart by myself,” Cintron said.

Cintron says when she first got her license, she really realized her dad wouldn’t be there for big milestones, but today she says he was there.

“I just feel like it’s a gift from him too, and it feels like his sacrifice did matter, and people do care about what he did, and I’m very appreciative of that,” Cintron said.

This is just the second car given away as part of the “Operation Genesis” program through A Soldiers Child Foundation.

Several local businesses helped make the surprise happen.

If you would like to learn more about A Solider’s Child Foundation and how you can help children who have lost parents on active duty, go to their website.