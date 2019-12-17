Jackson police confirm overnight shootings, ID woman killed

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have identified a woman killed early Tuesday morning in a string of shootings overnight.

Police say Charlene Allbright, 47, was fatally shot just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Lenoir Street.

Police say Allbright’s death is connected to two other shootings late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Police say 26-year-old Shartavis Rollins, of Jackson, was injured in the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say officers then responded to a report of shots fired on Foxlea Cove around 3:50 a.m.

The release says there was damage to the home from the shooting, but no one inside was injured.

Investigators say they believe the three incidents are connected, and are not random.

The investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.