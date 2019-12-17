Local committee meets, discusses the issue jail overcrowding

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A committee met Tuesday night in Henderson County to address jail overcrowding.

Jim Hart with the County Technical Assistance Service, or CTAS and Bob Bass with the Tennessee Corrections Institute spoke at the meeting.

Sheriff Brian Duke says they spent time looking at what they called a snap shot of the jail operations to see where changes could be made.

Duke says overcrowding is not only a financial issue but a civil rights issue.

The committee plans to meet again soon to see what steps can be made towards a resolution.