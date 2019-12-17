Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/19 – 12/17/19 December 17, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Cardarius Jones Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Darron Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8David Latham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Jeremiah Gray Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Justin Cobb Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Rodney Burns Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Rodney Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Sarah M Mack Failure to comply, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/17/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest