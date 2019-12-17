Residents respond to person killed in deadly shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–“But we didn’t hear anything. I mean, not one sound,” said a neighbor who lives on Walnut Street.

Investigators responded to two shootings Tuesday morning and one shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to Foxlea Cove around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday for a report of gunfire being heard.

Investigators said a home was shot into and there were people inside, but no one was injured.

In the second shooting Tuesday morning, in the 200 block of Lenoir Street, officers said shots were fired in that area.

Investigators said they found 47-year-old Charlene Allbright dead from gunshot wounds.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to people who live in the area who said they heard loud noises but believed it was someone banging on a door.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the victim’s body was removed from the house. Investigators said it is being taken to the state medical examiner in Nashville for an autopsy.

Just before midnight Monday, officers rushed to the 200 block of Walnut Street.

A neighbor a few houses down, who wanted to remain anonymous said she wasn’t aware of a shooting Monday night.

“My son came in here and he said, ‘momma did you see the police cars outside?’ and I said, ‘no’, and I got up and it looked like 10 at least 10,” said the neighbor.

Investigators said they found 26-year-old Shartavis Rollins of Jackson with gunshot wounds.

Rollins was taken to a local hospital where he died Tuesday afternoon according to police.

The woman’s son who lives with her said he was afraid after learning what happened.

“I didn’t go outside last night, after I saw that because I didn’t know if that person was still at large you know,” he said.

Investigators said there are continuing to investigate these 3 incidents and believe these shootings were not random or individually motivated.

If you have information to help investigators, call the Jackson Police Department at (731)-425-8400.