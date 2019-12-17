Salvation Army updates Red Kettle, Angel Tree programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army has updated their progress in the Angel Tree program and Red Kettle campaigns.

The Salvation Army is aiming to raise $140,000 with its Red Kettle campaign. They say the campaign is currently $11,200 behind due to the eight fewer days to ring, and Monday’s weather.

The Angel Tree program also has 50 angels that still need to be adopted.

Angel Trees are set up this year at Old Hickory Mall in front of JCPenney, Walmart at 2196 Emporium Drive and Walmart at 2171 South Highland Avenue.

Tuesday is the final day to bring your angels in.