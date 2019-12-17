USJ announces new head of school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson has announced a new Head of School, set to take office in June 2020.

Don Roe, a former USJ teacher and current administrator, will take on the role next year, according to a news release.

The release says Roe was hired in 2012 as chair of the school’s history department, before becoming the “Voice of the Bruins” for football and basketball, and held several other roles within the school.

Roe most recently served as Associate Head of School, a position he was appointed to in 2018, where he assisted with day-to-day operations.