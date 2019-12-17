Woman killed in early morning shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a woman was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Lenoir Avenue around 4 a.m. and found a woman dead.

Police say the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has not been identified.

Police have not confirmed any suspect information, but investigators say the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.