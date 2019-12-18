Churches gather for Christmas celebration in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday’s chilly night many are stayed indoors, but not for several church services in Henderson County.

Bundled up with hot chocolate in hand, Wednesday night’s church service was taken outdoors.

“First annual Henderson County Christmas celebration,” Lexington First Baptist Church senior pastor Clay Hallmark said.

It’s called “A Holiday Hallelujah,” says Hallmark.

“First Baptist Church here in Lexington, First Pentecostal Church, Greater Life, Good News Worship Center is here, the Lexington Methodist Church is here, Pine Grove Baptist Church is here, Rock Hill Baptist Church is here,” Hallmark said.

All seven churches agreed to move their Wednesday night church services to the Henderson County Courthouse to bring the community together, sing Christmas carols, and hear reading from the scriptures.

“Christmas is simply all about Jesus. The angel announced today a savior has been born to you, which is Christ the Lord, and Joseph was told to give him the name Jesus. He’ll save his people from his sins,” Hallmark said.

“Come together as the people of God here on the holidays, to pray for our people all over our area,” Hallmark said.

The mayors of Lexington and Henderson County also came to support the Holiday Hallelujah Christmas celebration.