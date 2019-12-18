Hardin County celebrates Christmas tradition

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — It has been a tradition for more than 30 years in Hardin County, a Country Christmas.

Almost 200 middle schoolers went shopping at the Savannah Walmart Wednesday morning, and it is all a part of Hardin County’s Country Christmas.

“This year alone, we’re doing somewhere between 650 and 700 kids,” Country Christmas president Stephanie Timbes said.

The kids, from kindergarten through middle school, each get $100 to spend and a buddy to shop with.

“When I asked how many students we could turn in, they said, ‘There’s no limit.’ I had to double check and triple check on that. So the fact that we can invite kids to participate in this without having to narrow down, and it’s wide open? That’s amazing,” Hardin County Middle School assistant principal Kris Smith said.

All of the money is raised through the community by a variety show, t-shirt sales, and donations.

“The kids are very excited about the opportunity, and the generosity given to them through these gifts,” Smith said.

The student WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt shopped with told her this is the only opportunity she has to give back to the other people in her life, and that’s exactly what she did Wednesday.

“Well to me, it just shows that the gift they have received has been multiplied. As they have received, they’re giving in the same manner. They’re thinking of others first just as other people have thought of them first,” Smith said.

And because of that, hundreds of people in Hardin County will have a Merry Christmas.

“It’s the just the best feeling, to help the community. That’s all we’re here to do,” Smith said.

Country Christmas takes donations year round. Those can be brought to CB&S Bank in Savannah.