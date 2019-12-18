Jackson Fire Department investigating Tuesday fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Tuesday night at a north Jackson home.
Fire officials say crews responded to the house fire around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Robin Lane.
Officials say the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area.
Three people in the home were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm and were able to escape before fire crews arrived, according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.