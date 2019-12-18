Jackson Theater Guild holds preview party of “A Christmas Story”

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time for a BB gun and a bunny suit.

The Jackson Theater Guild held their preview party of the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” Wednesday at the Ned downtown.

Ralphie and the rest of the cast put on their costumes for their first live audience.

Cast members say getting feedback from a live audience is a great way to kick off the show.

“Oh. My favorite scene is actually one that I’m not in, and that is the flag poll scene. And I love the way that it ends, so if you come see the show just pay attention to how it ends,” said Leo Baxter who played “The Old Man.”

“A Christmas Story” runs December 19 through December 22.

Get your tickets quick, and remember don’t shoot your eye out.