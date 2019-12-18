McNairy County’s first animal shelter open for second month

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The first animal shelter in McNairy County has officially been open for just two months, and has already helped more than 40 dogs.

A lot has changed at the animal shelter, Friends Humane Society, in McNairy County since we first told you about them four months ago.

Back in August they didn’t have any dogs, the inside of the building still needed to be finished, and they needed dog houses for the outside pens.

Now they’ve been officially open for two months.

“Chaos. We didn’t realize how much it was going to be,” shelter manager Linda Banks said.

Now they have at least six dogs outside and seven puppies to take care of every day.

They’ve also gotten help from surrounding shelters, showing them how to give baths and shots to the dogs.

“Without the help of a lot of the rescues, we’d be doing things we shouldn’t be doing,” Banks said. “That’s not to hurt the animals, we just don’t know any better.”

But one thing that hasn’t changed in the past four months: they still need your help.

“We need sod for the new yard, we need a larger air conditioner for when it starts getting warmer, we need money for the vet bills,” Banks said.

But you can also make donations of just your time to work at the shelter.

And as for Banks, not even a health scare can stop her from showing up.

“God has blessed me because I had a heart attack out here laying sod. He always brings me back. This is where my heart is,” she said.

If you would like to donate to the shelter or find your next furry friend, call the animal shelter at (731) 610-9924.