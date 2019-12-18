Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/19 – 12/18/19

1/11 Carolyn D. Bonds Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/11 Damascus Willingham Failure to appear

3/11 Daniel Chadderdon Disorderly conduct

4/11 Dontavious Anderson Violation of community corrections



5/11 Jesse Ray Palanki Violation of probation

6/11 Justin Raupp Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/11 Matthew Walden Assault

8/11 Michael Talley Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a weapon



9/11 Paul Allen Alford Aggravated assault

10/11 Robert Sheppard Violation of probation

11/11 Thomas Ray Fuller Failure to appear























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.