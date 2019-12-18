President Trump impeached on two charges

WASHINGTON (AP) – House impeaches President Trump on two charges, forcing Senate trial on whether to convict and remove him from office.

The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The House also approved the second charge, obstruction of Congress. Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines.

The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.