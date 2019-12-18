Salvation Army asks for community help after receiving counterfeit cash

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is asking for the community to rally in the coming days after receiving counterfeit bills through their Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army confirmed Wednesday that the organization received large counterfeit bills in the Red Kettles this week.

The organization says they have reported the bills to police, but they are now asking for your help to make up the deficit they are facing already, in addition to the fake money they received.

The Salvation Army is $11,200 behind their $140,000 goal due to weather conditions and having fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.