Savannah man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Savannah man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Dillon Fielder, 20, turned himself in to the Hardin County Jail on Tuesday.

Investigators say agents began the investigation in July after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The TBI says the tip reported that Fielder had uploaded multiple images of child pornography online.

Fielder was indicted on November 18 by a Hardin County grand jury.

Fielder has been released on $25,000 bond.