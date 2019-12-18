Selmer man charged with theft, tampering with evidence

SELMER, Tenn. — A Selmer man is facing charges after two thefts earlier this month.

According to a news release, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested to investigate the theft of a cell phone on December 11 that had been seized by the Selmer Police Department.

The release says investigators determined Selmer Police Chief Neal Burks was suspected of taking the phone.

The release says agents searched Chief Burks’ Selmer home and found the phone in Michael Burks’ closet. The release identifies Michael Burks as the police chief’s son.

Investigators also determined that Michael Burks, 39, had obtained property belonging to a TBI agent, and later told law enforcement that he would not return the property, according to the release.

The release says officers with the Selmer Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday and recovered the property from Michael Burks.

Burks was arrested and charged with one count of theft of property and two counts of tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the McNairy County Jail on $1,500 bond.