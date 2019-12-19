Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests recall

A piece of furniture in your home may be unstable.

Hillsdale Furniture is recalling its Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.

The chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing a danger to children.

The chests are not in compliance with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

If you have one of these, stop using it and keep it away from children.

Contact Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund.

You can find contact Hillsdale Furniture at (800) 368-0999, by email at recall@hillsdalefurniture.com or by their website.