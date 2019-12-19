Children receive coats from local business

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– One local business is helping the youngest community members bundle up.

“It just melts my heart that they’re so thankful just for the simplest present as a coat because some kids do go without a jacket, and I’m just grateful we were able to give them the jackets they needed for Christmas,” said Nycole Tippett, the owner of Savvy Beautique in Humboldt.

Tippett asked the community to help kids bundle up this winter.

She and her daughter Bailey handed out coats to kids at Humboldt Head Start on Thursday for their second annual coat drive.

“We’re just honored that Humboldt Head Start asked us again to do the coat drive here for all of the kids. We brought 51 coats this year,” Tippett said.

“It just makes my heart happy that I came out here today to help my mom hand out some jackets to the kids,” Nycole’s daughter Bailey said.

The coats brought smiles to children’s faces, and excitement to parents.

“It’s wonderful that they’re doing it for all of the kids in the Head Start program,” parent Jessica Anderson said.

“The whole entire community has come together and really touched these children and their families all the way across the board, and we could not be more thankful,” Head Start coordinator Andrea Tucker said.

Tippett wants to make this coat drive a yearly tradition with Humboldt Head Start.

Organizers say this year’s coat drive brought in more donations than last year.