Concert doubles as fundraiser for local organization

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Civic Center was filled with music Thursday.

Conway and The King took the stage for a good cause.

Thursday’s concert doubled as a fundraiser for the Rein-Bow Riding Academy.

The academy offers hippotherapy, more commonly known as horse riding therapy.

This is designed for children with various abilities to help with emotional and social skills, among other things.

“Well, I’ve been a volunteer with Rein-Bow Riding Academy for 10 years, and the place has my heart. I am just proud to be part of a show like this, that can help us do what we do.” volunteer Jeremie Newcom said.

Thursday’s special guest performer was Mike Walker.