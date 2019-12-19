Jackson police seek assistance in shoplifting investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting incident at Food Giant.

Jackson police are investigating a theft of property that occurred on December 7 at the Food Giant on Christmasville Cove.

Surveillance video captured a woman, who was wearing a red bandana, black Nike hoodie, black pants, and red and white shoes, leaving the store with items that were not paid for, according to police.

Police say the woman was seen leaving in a blue Chrysler Sebring.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.